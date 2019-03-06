POLICE have reminded the public not to leave their cars unattended when unlocked.

As the cold weather returns, so does the potential for drivers having to defrost their windscreen before travelling to work.

In a statement Gwent Police said: "Should you need to defrost your windscreen, please stay with your vehicle.

"Please do not leave your vehicle unattended and unlocked, with or without the engine running. Protect your property and be vigilant."

