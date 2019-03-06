EMERGENCY services were called out to a collision near Newport city centre yesterday afternoon.

The vehicles involved in the crash - understood to be a black Yamaha motorcycle and a Renault Megane.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the car were taken to hospital.

Police worked to clear the road junction of debris, and the vehicles were taken away.

A section of the road surface was cleaned to remove spilled oil or fuel.

Gwent Police have commented on the incident.

A spokesman said: "At approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a Renault Megane car and a black Yamaha motorcycle in Serpentine Road, Newport.

"The car driver, a passenger and the motorcyclist suffered injuries, which were not believed to be serious, and were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

"The road was temporarily closed while the road was made safe."

The Welsh Ambulance Service have provided a further update on the incident yesterday afternoon.

They said: "We received a call at 3.30pm yesterday to an incident on Field Road, Newport.

"We responded with an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner vehicle and an urgent care services vehicle.

"One patient was conveyed to the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport."