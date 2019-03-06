TEENAGER Zach Bridges isn’t doing a bad job in trying to prove to others that combining an education with sporting success is more than achievable.

Road and track cyclist Bridges, from Cwmbran, will soon be starting his second year in the GB Cycling Junior Academy endurance programme.

As well as competing alongside some of the world’s best riders, the youngster is also studying for three A-levels.

His hard work and dedication on both fronts have resulted in him being nominated for the Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year in the South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

A total of 14 awards will be handed out at Chepstow Racecourse on May 22 when the ceremony takes place for the second time after a successful inaugural event last year.

“While many other young cyclists choose to ditch full-time education when they enter the junior age category (16-18), Zach has continued to combine both his education – he’s currently studying for three A-levels having achieved two As and a C in AS exams – while performing on the world and European junior stage for the GB cycling team,” said mum and award nominator Sandy Sullivan.

“Zach is the only Welsh male cyclist currently on the GB Junior Academy endurance program (there are nine in total from across the UK) and only one of a few continuing with A-level studies.

“He hopes that proving that you can combine the two, with hard work and organisation, will encourage others to continue in education.”

She added: “In 2018, Zach achieved a top-10 finish in the junior World Championships (individual pursuit), set UK all-time records for the 10-mile and 25-mile time trials, and with partner Sam Watson became the first junior cyclists ever to win the iconic Ghent Six Day madison event in Belgium – all as a first-year junior.

“He’ll be looking to build on those successes in the 2019 season as a second-year junior.

“More importantly, having been involved in three incidents when, through no fault of his own, Zach has been hit by a car (twice) and a motorbike, he has demonstrated a real strength of character in dealing and recovering from those adverse and challenging events.

“In addition, Zach supported the St David’s Hospice Care charity, starting and riding the platinum route in the Tour De Gwent in 2018.”

