A YOUNG father who showed off a 10-inch hunting knife to his friends in Newport city centre has been locked up.

Macauley Davies pulled out the blade in Commercial Street last month, prosecutor Jenny Yeo told Cardiff Crown Court.

The 20-year-old, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was spotted by police officers and CCTV camera operators and arrested.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place, the offence being committed on February 4.

It was heard in mitigation that Davies had admitted his guilt at an early stage.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Fitton QC sent him to a young offender institution for eight months.

Outside the court, Police Constable Lewis James, the officer in the case for Gwent Police, said: “In the current climate, this goes to show that knife crime is being taken seriously within Gwent as a force and we will bring offenders who are carrying knives to justice.

“I would like to thank our colleagues within CCTV operations at Newport city centre for their assistance.”