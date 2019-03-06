NEWPORT Millennials are to take part in a radical new theatre production.

National Theatre Wales are bringing their third instalment of The Storm Cycle with an innovative new show STORM 3: Together and Alone to the stage soon.

The Storm Cycle unfolds across a series of events conceived, designed and directed by National Theatre Wales' current Associate Artist, Mike Brookes, with help from Mike Pearson for the first two.

Mike Brookes (Picture: Dan Green)

These multimedia works are made and performed at different locations across Wales and explore two key themes: truth and testimony.

The first instalment was a poetic reimagining of books by Ovid’s Metamorphoses, with the second focused on riots that took place in Cardiff in June 1919.

STORM 3: Together and Alone will contrast text inspired by The Ethics of Ambiguity - an extraordinary collection of essays written by Simone de Beauvoir amidst the desolation and optimism following the Second World War - with snippets of more familiar contemporary political statements and cultural soundbites.

The show, made and performed in Newport, is both a philosophical stream-of-consciousness on personal freedom and, in keeping with the Cycle’s aims, a surprising theatrical experiment defying conventions and keeping audiences on their toes.

It looks at what the consequences of our choices are, fusing postwar and contemporary text.

Its cast of actors and spoken word artists are drawn from the increasingly vocal, yet politically under-represented, millennial generation of the area. They include Connor Allen, Justin Cliffe, Abigail Fitzgerald, Zaru Jonson, Rufus Mufasa, Seren Vickers, Poppy Rivers-Vincent and Alexa Jones-Young.

The show, based on Pour une morale de l’ambiguïté by Simone de Beauvoir, will be captioned on iPads at all performances.

STORM 3: Together and Alone will be performed at the Neon, Clarence Place, during the week leading up to the UK’s planned withdrawal from the EU.

Performances are on March 21, 22 and 23. Tickets are £10 or £7.50 concessions. Book yours at nationaltheatrewales.org

