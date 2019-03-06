A PSYCHIC night has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity helping unwell children and their families.

The Psychic Medium night was at Newbridge Rugby Club, on February 22, and organised by staff at the Ebbw Vale branch of McDonald’s to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities (UK).

This independent charity provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families with sick children in hospitals across the UK.

The event featured local Psychic medium, Leigh Garneson, and was organised by shift supervisor, Kim Parry, who has volunteered many times at her local Ronald McDonald House based at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Ms Parry said: “I am really pleased to be able to help support Ronald McDonald House Charities. My sister was born with a cleft palate and my family had to travel between Ebbw Vale and Swansea for her to have treatment.

“Knowing what difference a Ronald McDonald House would have made for my family makes me really appreciate what the Charity does.”

Around 30 people attended the event, raising £176 to help the continued work of Ronald McDonald House Charities (UK). This amount could provide seven nights of accommodation for a family with an ill child in hospital.

In 2018 Ebbw Vale McDonald’s raised more than £2,000, through various fundraising events for the Charity, which last year supported more than 8,000 families with children in hospital. This year, the fast food restaurant hopes to raise in the region of £3,000 to help the Charity celebrate its 30th Anniversary.

There are Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK, situated in or near hospital grounds, which enables seriously ill children to have their families close by when they are undergoing treatment and helps maintain a degree of normal family life.

To find out more about Ronald McDonald House Charities (UK) visit rmhc.org.uk

