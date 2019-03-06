*UPDATE 11.37AM*

The lane is now re-opened.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "At approximately 10.40am this morning, we were called to reports of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the fast lane of the M4 Eastbound between junction 24, the Coldra, and junction 23A for Magor Services.

"No injuries were reported and minor damage was caused to the vehicle. The lane was temporarily closed, before officers were able to escort the driver in their vehicle to Magor Services."

A LANE is closed on the M4, reportedly due to a traffic accident.

Lane three of three is currently closed on the M4 Eastbound from J24 A449 (Coldra) to J23A A4810 (Magor Services).

This is allegedly due to a traffic accident, believed to involve one vehicle, but the details are to be confirmed.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.