DETECTIVES are appealing for information to help find a man they would like to speak to about the supply of drugs.

They believe that 36-year-old Shaka Griffiths can help them with their investigation.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We'd like to speak to Shaka in relation to offences linked to the supply of drugs in the Monmouthshire and Bristol areas.

“Officers believe he can help with ongoing enquiries.

“If you see him, or know where he is, please do not approach him. Call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 1900074280.

“Alternatively, send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”