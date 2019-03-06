PLANS to build a Lidl supermarket on the current site of the South Wales Argus offices have been backed by Newport council.

The two Argus office buildings, along with the neighbouring DX Freight offices and warehouse, will be demolished to make way for the new store.

A single 2.4-acre development will be created in place of the two sites, with a 140-place car park and a new access road from Cardiff Road.

Nearly 100 jobs will be created by the venture, with 50 dedicated to building the supermarket and 45 retail roles to run the site once it opens.

The offices of DX Freight, which will also be demolished

Newport council’s planning committee granted planning permission at a meeting on March 6.

Deputy council leader Mark Whitcutt, who is also a Gaer councillor, told members that 95 per cent of local residents responding to a survey were in favour of the proposals.

“This development will enhance the look of the area and it will provide a convenient shopping outlet to our constituents,” said Cllr Whitcutt.

Some concerns had been raised locally about highway safety, a point also made by committee member Councillor Graham White.

After asking why there was no central right lane to accommodate traffic travelling north on Cardiff Road, he was told such a measure would have a ‘negligible’ impact.

The meeting also heard that heavy goods vehicles (HGV) leaving the site would have to cross into both lanes on Cardiff Road, but members said this already happened with delivery vehicles leaving DX Freight’s premises.

Councillor David Fouweather asked if a public spaces protection order covering the alleyway behind shops on Cardiff Road would be extended to include the site.

The shops on Cardiff Road, known locally as the Maesglas shops

Newport council introduced the order, which includes gates being fitted either side of the alley, in September to curb antisocial behaviour.

Planning officer Stephen Williams said Gwent Police had been consulted but offered no response to the application.

Councillor Jason Jordan asked if a barrier could be put up near the site’s entrance to deter entry by car after hours in a further bid to stop antisocial behaviour.

Mr Williams suggested a barrier could be made a planning condition but, with no fences proposed along its boundaries with Cardiff Road and Bideford Road, the site would still be accessible by foot.

The future site of the Argus offices has yet to be confirmed.