A LECTURER has denied punching his pregnant lover in the stomach – and claims she punched him as he drove on a motorway, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court heard today.

Stephen Lewis, who works at Coleg Gwent's school of engineering, is also alleged to have demanded the mum-to-be "get rid of" the baby after their college affair.

Giving evidence at his trial today, Mr Lewis, 39, denied this accusation – saying “never suggested” that he wanted an abortion and was “very supportive”.

The court heard Mr Lewis, who was already in a long-term relationship, began an affair with the complainant at the college campus in Newport.

The jury was then told how she found out she was pregnant seven months into their affair and told Mr Lewis she was expecting his baby.

Mr Lewis told the court he had taken the pregnant complainant out for dinner in Cardiff Bay to discuss parenting plans.

The complainant insisted that Mr Lewis returned to her house despite him making it “crystal clear” that he wanted to maintain his marriage with another woman.

When he refused, the complainant allegedly attacked Mr Lewis as he drove, causing him to temporarily lose his sight as he attempted to filter onto a motorway.

Mr Lewis said: “She was trying to get an answer out of me. I was saying I’m not comfortable about coming to your house.

“She didn’t like it. She became cold and frosty.”

But tempers flared as the pair began their journey home with complainant allegedly becoming “irate” and quizzing Mr Lewis about where his commitments lay.

“I wasn’t responding to her and I told her I wasn’t going to get involved in this kind of conversation while she was like that," Mr Lewis said.

“She started shouting at me because I wasn’t responding to her. She turned to face me in her seat and she just kept shouting.

“Then she pushed me in the head."

Mr Lewis, who was driving along the M4 motorway, told his irate passenger he wasn’t going to talk to her.

He added: “Then she hit me. She hit me in the head with her fist about six times in total."

The complainant is then alleged to have spat at Mr Lewis, who admits lashing out at her with his hand.

Mr Lewis said: “I lashed out and made contact with her face."

He said the complainant demanded to be let out of the car but Mr Lewis refused, saying “I’m not just going to leave a pregnant woman on the motorway at night” before driving her home.

As she made her way into her house comaplaint turned to Mr Lewis and said: “I’m going to get you ******* done for this. This baby is going to grow up to hate you, I’ll make sure of that.”

The complainant alleges that MrLewis punched her to the stomach, causing her to bleed.

Mr Lewis, of Hafodyrynys, near Pontypool, denies two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.