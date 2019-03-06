AN exciting exhibition on the universe will be launched soon.

‘Exploring the Universe’ is an exhibition, presented by the Head of the Valleys Astronomical Society (HOVAS), and will be at the Tabor Centre, Brynmawr, from 12pm, on Saturday March 23.

Stars in the sky (Picture: Tom Harper)

There’s plenty of family fun, including planetarium shows, views of space in 3D, enjoy audio-visual presentations and, weather permitting, an opportunity to study our nearest star – the Sun.

The Sun (Picture: Natalie Rowles)

There will also be a wide range of exhibits including telescopes, astrophotography, meteorites, rockets and more.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet and discuss the practical aspects of a thrilling hobby with amateur and professional astronomers, who will be happy to chat and answer questions.

The moon and Venus (Picture: Natalie Rowles)

An evening talk will be given at 6.30pm by Martin Griffiths, Director of The Brecon Beacons Observatory and founder member of NASA’s Astrobiology Institute of Science Communications Group. He will focus on the consequences of contact with alien life and its potential impact.

Stars in Pontypool (Picture: James Taylor)

Mr Wayne Jones, Chairman of the Society, said: “We seek to stimulate a deeper curiosity in a subject that offers such a great sense of awe and wonder by encouraging people of all ages and levels of knowledge to engage with the wonders of astronomy.

"Whether you’re a complete beginner, or have some knowledge of astronomy, you will be very welcome to come along and learn about the universe in which we live.”

This event has been made possible through the support of Usk and Abergavenny Astronomical Societies, together with Blaenau Gwent Council.

For more information visit hovastronomy.org.uk

