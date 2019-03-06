THE proposed development of a rail link from Abertillery to the Ebbw Valley railway line at Aberbeeg has been welcomed by Blaenau Gwent council's Executive Member for Regeneration.

A three to four mile rail link between the stations is part of £50 million of local transport schemes proposed by the Metro Plus Regional Transport Authority programme, and backed by the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal.

The proposals also include plans for a park and ride for up to 100 vehicles.

Cllr Dai Davies.

Blaenau Gwent Council's Executive Member for Regeneration Cllr Dai Davies welcomed the proposals.

He said: “This will be a key travel hub to the area which will help deliver sustainable, economic prosperity to Blaenau Gwent and South East Wales.

"The joint programme with Welsh Government and Metro Plus is a medium to long term project that will help connect people and communities with employment opportunities and services.

"Blaenau Gwent CBC will receive a £3million share to implement the programme, which will be a welcome boost to the region.

"Work will begin this year and should be completed in 2022.”

READ MORE:

Girl reveals how predatory rapist ‘tore my life apart’.

Two hospitalised in city centre collision.

Young dad locked up for showing off 10-inch hunting knife in city centre.

The key outcome to the Metro project is to create a transport infrastructure which will enable the social and economic objectives of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal.

An additional rail link at Abertillery and Aberbeeg, in combination with a more reliable and frequent service, would help improve the economic prosperity for Blaenau Gwent.