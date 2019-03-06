THE proposed development of a rail link from Abertillery to the Ebbw Valley railway line at Aberbeeg has been welcomed by Blaenau Gwent council's Executive Member for Regeneration.
A three to four mile rail link between the stations is part of £50 million of local transport schemes proposed by the Metro Plus Regional Transport Authority programme, and backed by the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal.
The proposals also include plans for a park and ride for up to 100 vehicles.
Cllr Dai Davies.
Blaenau Gwent Council's Executive Member for Regeneration Cllr Dai Davies welcomed the proposals.
He said: “This will be a key travel hub to the area which will help deliver sustainable, economic prosperity to Blaenau Gwent and South East Wales.
"The joint programme with Welsh Government and Metro Plus is a medium to long term project that will help connect people and communities with employment opportunities and services.
"Blaenau Gwent CBC will receive a £3million share to implement the programme, which will be a welcome boost to the region.
"Work will begin this year and should be completed in 2022.”
The key outcome to the Metro project is to create a transport infrastructure which will enable the social and economic objectives of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal.
An additional rail link at Abertillery and Aberbeeg, in combination with a more reliable and frequent service, would help improve the economic prosperity for Blaenau Gwent.
