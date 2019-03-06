THE Green Party's candidate in the Newport West by-election has officially launched her campaign.

Amelia Womack, who was born and raised in Newport and is also the party's deputy leader, has called for a 'Green New Deal' for the city.

The idea would see massive investment in clean power, public transport and energy-efficient homes, as well as sustainable, well-paid jobs, and is inspired by the New Deal developed by President Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s, which helped pull the USA out of the Great Depression.

READ MORE:

Newport West by-election to be held on April 4 following death of Paul Flynn

Funeral date revealed for former Newport West MP Paul Flynn

Newport West MP Paul Flynn gained a reputation as a man who never minced his words

Ms Womack, 34, said: “Newport has higher unemployment than many places and lots of empty properties.

"A Green New Deal in Wales would create thousands of jobs in Newport in exciting industries which are growing around the world.

"We have seen 10 years of austerity now which clearly hasn’t worked.

"A Green New Deal would create jobs, help people out of poverty and give the Newport economy a massive boost.”

Ms Womack, who has also been campaigning for a so-called 'people's vote' on the European Union, said it was time politicians took the threat of climate change seriously.

She also hailed former Newport West MP Paul Flynn, who was first elected for the constituency in 1987, and represented it for almost 32 years until his death last month.

“I am proud of the rich history and resilience of my home," she said. "Newport West has had a radical free-thinking MP and I am ready to continue in Paul’s footsteps.”

Ms Womack's campaign has been backed by the Green Party's sole MP, Brighton Pavilion's Caroline Lucas, who said she would be "a powerful voice for the people of Newport".

"We have a fast-closing window of opportunity to act to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, and young people in particular are starting to demand that their voices be heard," she said.

"I hope Amelia will join me soon in Westminster to help deliver a Green New Deal, which would see a massive increase in green investment alongside the creation of hundreds of thousands of good quality jobs.”

The other candidates in the by-election, to be held on Thursday, April 4:

The Liberal Democrats have said they will run, but are yet to announce their candidate. Nominations close on Friday, March 8.