PLANS to reduce the size of a lake on a major housing development in Newport have been refused over fears it would affect public amenities.

Newport council’s planning committee acted against officers’ recommendations by refusing changes to Glan Llyn amid claims the original scheme was being ‘picked away piece by piece’.

A leisure hub complimenting the central lake, reduced from 4.2 hectares to 0.6 hectares under the proposals, would also be relocated elsewhere on the site of the former Llanwern steelworks.

The reduction in the lake can be seen when comparing the original masterplan (above) and the revised masterplan

The committee heard on March 6 that the lake, while visually appealing, served to store surface water in the event of flooding.

According to developers St Modwen, the waterways running through the site can offer extra storage capacity without the need for a larger lake - an assessment backed by Natural Resources Wales.

Meryl Lewis, speaking on behalf of estate agents Savills and St Modwen, said the new masterplan still honoured commitments to transform the site into an ‘exemplary new neighbourhood’.

But Llanwern councillor Martyn Kellaway argued that residents in Glan Llyn and wider Newport had ‘bought into a vision’ sold to them in the original masterplan.

This is how Glan Llyn was originally envisioned, with the central lake included

The proposed waterside leisure hub included watersport facilities, a skatepark and a multi-use games area but it remains unclear how it will now be delivered.

Cllr Kellaway told the committee: “We have an opportunity to make the developer keep to their promises.”

Councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi said the revised masterplan proposed a ‘significant’ diminishing of the site and was ‘unreasonable’.

Councillor David Fouweather referred to the committee’s recent decision to reluctantly allow St Modwen to cut the number of affordable homes on site to protect Glan Llyn’s viability.

“This scheme is becoming something it wasn’t when it was first brought to us,” he said.

“It seems to me the applicant is picking away at this application piece by piece. I’m unhappy to continue to allow this to happen. We should make a stand.”

Planning officer Geraint Roberts said the developer could propose more lakes in the eastern part of the site, which is yet to have a masterplan, but admitted he could not offer any guarantees.

Concerns were also raised about changes to the site’s drainage system, with water set to be drained northwards as opposed to the existing southward direction.

Planning permission was refused by the committee as they felt it would lead to a loss of public amenity and placemaking. The decision will open the council up to a potential appeal from the developers in the future.