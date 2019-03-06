HAVE you seen 36-year-old Jodie Jones from Risca, who is being sought by Gwent Police after failing to turn up for a court appearance?

A warrant has been issued after Ms Jones, from Ty Sign, Risca, failed to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on January 2 this year.

She is described as being around 5ft 2in tall, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 1900063628. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.