LITTER hotspots such as the roadside verges on the A4042 will be targeted as part of Torfaen council's third annual Spring Clean.

The clean will run between Friday, March 22 and Tuesday, April 23 – running parallel with Keep Wales Tidy’s annual Spring Clean Cymru campaign.

By working in partnership with Keep Wales Tidy and other partners such as Bron Afon, the council is encouraging community groups, sports and social clubs, churches, schools, businesses and residents to get involved and take part in litter picks and clear up events in their area.

Cllr Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, said: “The litter which accumulates along the verges of the A4042 is a common complaint from residents, so it made sense to start out spring clean preparations here (even though they belong to Welsh Government).

“Our street cleansing crews and countryside staff work hard out in the community every day litter picking and trying to make the borough clean and green, but keeping the environment litter-free is all of our responsibility. By working together we can make an even bigger impact than what we do when working alone.

“We would like the community to join us again this year, and I encourage as many people as possible to give up an hour or two to get involved in a community litter pick."

Griffithstown resident and Torfaen volunteer litter champion Ron Ford said: “Volunteering is hugely rewarding and makes a real difference to the community and I would encourage everyone to get involved in the Torfaen Spring Clean.

“People need to take pride in where they live. If everyone picked up one piece of litter a day this problem would disappear overnight.

Keep Wales Tidy chief executive Lesley Jones said: “Torfaen’s spring clean coincides with our national Spring Clean Cymru campaign, with thousands of volunteers expected to take part in events across the country which is great.

“We know a good quality environment matters to people and the benefits can have a big impact on our communities, health and well-being and economy.

“So we encourage the residents of Torfaen to help the council clean up the borough by getting involved in a local litter pick.”

To get involved in a local litter pick, visit the council website to register your details.

Alternatively, search ‘Torfaen Greener Cleaner Volunteers’ on Facebook..