NEWS that some people have begun stockpiling food in preparation for a no-deal Brexit was one of our most talked-about stories online this week.

Consumer index firm Kantar Worldpanel found 10 per cent of shoppers had already started hoarding extra groceries in the event of a no-deal, and a further 26 per cent saying they were considering stockpiling.

The firm surveyed more than 7,000 people last month for its findings on shoppers stockpiling groceries.

Much of the reaction from our online readers was negative, with comments either criticising stock-pilers for their actions or bemoaning various aspects of the ongoing Brexit saga.

Here’s what some of our online readers had to say:

The end of the world is nigh.

Mab y mynydd

Why stockpile food that we are going to be importing from outside the EU anyway?

The whole reason we import fresh food is because this time of the year we are either running low or have run out of food that is seasonally home grown.

Which the seasons are not that far behind in the rest of the EU so therefore we have to import from countries in the southern hemisphere.

As I’ve said before, supermarkets are employing the tactics they use when they are expecting snow, they know they can stand back let everyone else whip up the frenzy that there is going to be a shortage and stock up on these items and make sure they’ve ordered more.

So people have stockpiled up on fresh fruit which then goes bad and then have to buy more.

What incentive have the supermarkets got to refute the claims by some MP’s that we’ll run out of food, it’s a win win for them.

Also there isn’t much in this article that relates to stockpiling more about market trends and take overs.

grumpyandopinionated

Dopes!

Alexander Great

What a load of rubbish.

Ros Lloyd

Don’t mention snow otherwise bread and milk will also be stockpiled.

The Nurd

A Brexit with a deal will make us a poorer nation and give the current government an excuse to make Austerity and all that comes with it even worse.

A hard Brexit will cause social and economic meltdown.

Stock-piling food will not help in either scenario.

The funniest part is that I suspect that many of those stock-piling are actually Brexit supporters.

We need a second referendum.

Please do not say that would be the death of democracy, when in fact voting is the very essence of democracy.

Justin Opinion.

Yes I agree we need a second referendum so the people can voice their opinion on leaving with or without a deal.

With the first we told the government our opinion on remaining or leaving, they’ve messed it up with a deal that doesn’t deliver Brexit and created the uncertainty.

So yes they need us to tell them what to do next.

grumpyandopinionated

Nonsense. We were told that, I quote, “leave means leave” and “out means out”.

Whether I agree with the result or not, a democratic vote took place.

And now it’s time to live with the result.

All these scare stories are pathetic.

TheTruthSayer

Stockpiling fruit? Should keep for two weeks if you’re lucky.

ItsLaterThanYouThink

The EU in the past have stock-piled butter, and if my memory serves me right they had a surplus and they either gave it away or we paid a minimal price for it.

This is going back many years. Does anyone else remember?

Mab y mynydd

They’re really beginning to hop with desperation now, aren’t they?

Their miserable dream is almost dead and in its place is a developing nightmare that they are responsible for creating.

Water moccasin

To comment on our stories, visit southwalesargus.co.uk