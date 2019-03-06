In 1987 Patrick Garbutt was a photography student lodging with Paul Flynn - soon to be elected for the first time as MP for Newport West, a seat he would hold until his death earlier this month. When the General Election was called he jumped at the chance to accompany Mr Flynn on the campaign trail, and took some impressive pictures of the campaign which would change the course of politics in Newport. More than three decades on, Mr Garbutt, now a drone operator living in Telford, spoke to the Argus about his memories of the campaign:

"It was 1987 and I was 21.

"I'd seen my hometown of Sheffield smashed to pieces by the Iron Lady. Arthur Scargill lay crushed, the mining industry ruined and the once-proud steel industry a skeleton, but I had managed to escape.

"It was out of the frying pan and into the fire you might say, but I was in Newport at Gwent College of Higher Education on Clarence Place, the centre of the universe for the would-be photojournalists newspaper and documentary photographers.

"It was run by the legendary David Hurn and a coming and going of other guest lecturers, names we all knew and adored. I was at college with my heroes, being taught by my heroes.

Paul Flynn pictured during his 1987 election campaign. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

Paul Flynn pictured on his campaign bus in Newport during his 1987 election campaign. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

"The Independent newspaper had just been launched, a photography-focussed broadsheet, London newspaper editors came and chatted with lecturers.

"It was early '87 and, as politics rumbled in the background, I learnt the dark arts of film processing, printing and the idiosyncrasies of a manual camera and 35mm film.

"I was lucky enough to have bagged a flat on the top of the hill behind the train station.

"The landlord “is great, really nice and friendly with a wife and family, he’s the Labour politician” my fellow student told me as he moved out.

Paul Flynn and local Labour Party members canvass in the Stow Hill area during the 1987 election campaign. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

Paul and Sam Flynn meet Gwent College of Higher Education student Julie while canvassing at the hall of residence in Caerleon during the 1987 election campaign. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

"Within a couple of days of moving in I realised in fact it was the Labour Party candidate Paul Flynn.

"Then, like a bolt from the blue, a General Election was announced and all my stars aligned at once!

"I ran and grabbed the opportunity. 'Paul would it be possible for me to follow your campaign, I won’t get in the way, I’ll give you a set of prints at the end and I'll help with …” I rambled on, and, with no more than the hint of a smile and a warbled “yes of course you can”, he whistled off to the next thing.

"Within a few days of following this cheerfully gentle man I knew as my landlord (actually he was the husband of my landlord because the ever-smiling Sam accompanied by a whirlwind of children did as she always did and effortlessly dealt with... well everything really) I realised in fact that this was a soft-spoken commander of an army whose sole mission was to deliver him to Parliament.

Paul and Sam Flynn meet Gwent College of Higher Education student Julie while canvassing at the hall of residence in Caerleon during the 1987 election campaign. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

Paul Flynn and campaign staff at the Labour committee rooms in Pill, the day before the election on June 11. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

Paul Flynn and campaign staff at the Labour committee rooms in Pill, the day before the election on June 11. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

"What started slowly accelerated quickly as Newport West was declared by Mr Kinnock a target seat.

"Then the big names came, one after another - Michael Meacer, Frank Dobson, Neil Kinnock - yes, actual Neil Actual Kinnock - and Paul dealt with them all, never flinching, never stopping, never tripping.

Then-Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock with Paul Flynn at Pillgwenlley Sports CLub . Picture: Patrick Garbutt

"I watched this man in awe. Speaking with, laughing with and questioning the shadow cabinet who came to his town.

"Then it got serious, different people appeared. They were Paul’s NCO’s, the hard men of politics who studied the media and advised on speeches, wise men like Aubrey Watts who read the opinion poll numbers like some kind of druid wizard, logistics people organising door-knocking, anyone with a car all pulling in the same direction, towards Westminster.

Paul Flynn and Aubrey Watts study polling data. Mr Watts predicted a 1,000 majoirty for Mr Flynn. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

"Then it was campaign over and, as I stood on the balcony in the Newport Centre chatting to a Channel 4 cameraman, the mood in the hall changed.

"June 11, 1987, had just turned into June 12, and Mark Robinson, the incumbent Tory MP, approached the dividing barrier to talk to his compatriot Graham Webster-Gardiner and, as the conversation ensued, I watched his frown darken and his worker bees begin to put their head in their hands.

Counting began as polls closed on June 11. There were 44 counters. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

Graham Webster-Gardiner (left, with beard), Conservative candidate for Newport East, and Mark Robinson (right), soon to become ex-MP for Newport West, pictured on election night, June 11, 1987. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

Paul Flynn is elected as MP for Newport West. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

Paul and Sam Flynn pictured following his election as MP for Newport West, June 11, 1987. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

"I knew the result the second I pressed the shutter and, for 30-odd years I watched my soft spoken landlord rise to become a giant of Labour and Welsh politics.

"Thank you Paul for the opportunity, that’s all this 'council house kid' ever needed."

The day after Paul Flynn's election as Newport West MP - the campaign bus is stripped. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

Paul and Sam Flynn, pictured with their children Natalie and Ian. Picture: Patrick Garbutt

