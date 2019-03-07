AN EXTRA £2 million is to be invested into supporting the health and well-being of university students in Wales - including their mental health.

The funding announced by the Welsh Government will be used to provide staff with more training on supporting students and protecting those at risk of harm.

Announcing the funding, education minister Kirsty Williams said: “For most students, university is a joyous experience where new friendships are forged, careers paths are chosen and lessons are learned, both inside and outside the lecture theatre.

MORE NEWS:

'This could save lives': Residents welcome new sleeping pods for the homeless in Newport

Young dad Macauley Davies locked up for showing off 10-inch knife in Newport city centre

Girl reveals how predatory rapist ‘tore my life apart’ in moving statement to court

"But it is also a time of transition which can bring its own challenges, such as living away from home for the first time, managing finances or coping with exam pressures.

“This funding will boost the care and support universities provide students, by intervening or offering support if or when they need it, helping them achieve their goals unhindered and getting the most from their university experience.”

President of Wales' National Union of Students Gwyneth Sweatman welcomed the news.

She said: “I hope that universities will be able to use this funding to improve the support and services they offer students, such as bilingual and online support. It’s also important that students are able to access support and services across different campuses.

“I am keen to see more frontline academic and non-academic staff given training on mental health, and local public services working in closer partnership with universities.

“Wales is the perfect size for universities, students, and the mental health sector to work together to make sure that every student in Wales, no matter where or how they study, is able to access the services and support they need to stay in education."