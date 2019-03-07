AN 11-YEAR-OLD from Cwmbran has been selected to be one of the Swimming Teachers Association’s (STA) young water safety ambassadors for 2019.

After a nationwide search and hundreds of applicants, the STA, a national charity dedicated to the teaching of swimming and water safety, has chosen five young people to be part of their new 2019 Water Safety Squad.

Cwmbran schoolgirl Meghan Willis was born with no right hand and a partial right forearm, and her parents enrolled her into swimming lessons at a young age for the sole purpose of ensuring she was safe around water.

Since she joined Torfaen Dolphins Performance Squad and has been classified as an S9 para-swimmer, Miss Willis has attended three Para National Events, winning gold, silver and bronze medals in the 10 to 13 year age group.

Last year, she qualified for the British Para Swimming International meet in Sheffield – the youngest representative swimming.

She has also been selected by the Welsh Para Skills Academy Squad, and in September of last year the GB Para Academy Squad.

Her mum, Suzanne Willis said: “Meghan is an inspiration; she has an amazing passion and enthusiasm for swimming and safety in the water – it’s a little scary sometimes to see how much she has, and continues to achieve – we are very proud of her.

"We are also very proud that she was chosen to be an STA Water Safety Ambassador because she is a real life role model for showing how swimming can positively change your life no matter your age or ability.

"In fact her dream is to become a Paralympic swimmer and in her words she says ‘so I can be a role model for children like me and show that its ability not disability that matters’.

"Being an ambassador for STA is a great start.”

STA will also be organising special water safety assemblies at each of the ambassador’s schools over the coming months and inviting them to be involved in special events.

At the end of the ambassadorship STA will donate £500 of charity funds to each of the squad members’ chosen swimming or water related causes, so they too can create a legacy in their local community.

The charity’s International Learn to Swim Week takes place from May 13 until May 19 and it’s expected that more than 22 countries will be taking part.