A VILLAGE hall in Abersychan will be getting a new roof, thanks to a £10,000 National Lottery grant.

Committee members and users of Victoria Village Hall in Abersychan had managed to raise some of the money needed to pay for the roof but had had no luck in securing the remaining funds.

A member of staff from Bron Afon Community Housing heard about the difficulty the locals were having and offered to step in to help.

Ria Gibbs, community involvement officer, Bron Afon, said: “I met with the group from the hall just before Christmas.

“They did some consultation themselves and I helped them to complete the application for an Awards for All grant run by the National Lottery.

“The group were awarded the money shortly after.

“Getting that news made my week. It was such a joy to tell them and they were over the moon.”

Treasurer of the village hall committee Janice Watkins, has been on the committee for 42 years.

She said: “Without Ria’s help, we wouldn’t have had this money.

“For years, we were having trouble with the rain coming in, so were paying out for repair upon repair.

“I couldn’t believe it when Ria told me we had been awarded the money.

“I was so happy I was crying.”

Valerie Gardiner, chairwoman of Victoria Village Hall committee, said: “It’s going to make a big difference.

“It means the hall can carry on for the benefit of the community.”