POLICE have confirmed that a report of a man carrying a weapon was a false alarm.

Last night officers received a report, around 8pm, that a man had been spotted in the grounds of Blackwood Comprehensive School, close to the Cefn Road area with a knife.

A search was carried out of the premises and the surrounding area, with specialist officers including firearms, dog section and a police helicopter.

Officers located a person who matched the description, but further investigations revealed he had a mobile phone, which seems to have been mistaken for a knife.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Officers are treating this as a report made in good faith and we are no longer treating this as a suspicious incident."

