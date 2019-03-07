IT was a rainy start in Newport today.

Although the sun is shining, Met Office predicts more rain in the afternoon.

Spring is around the corner, officially starting on March 20, but we've loved seeing people's photos of the recent weather.

All photos below are by some of the many talented members of South Wales Argus Camera Club.

A bird getting wet in Cwmbran (Picture: Matt Hawkins)

A rainbow through branches in Llantarnam (Picture: Roslynne Eaton)

A droplet on a daffodil in Usk (Picture: Jennifer Wareham)

Double rainbow in Spytty, Newport (Picture: Richard Renshaw)

A cat seeking refuge from the rain (Picture: Danielle Orchard)

hasWindy weather near Pantygasseg (Picture: Mat Jordan)

Do you enjoy photography?

South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 2,900 members who share stunning photos every day.

Check out South Wales Argus Camera Club.