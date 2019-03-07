*UPDATE 11.42AM*

The lane is re-opened.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police confirmed: "At approximately 9am on Thursday, March 7, Gwent Police were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the M4 between Junctions 28 and 29.

"No serious injuries have been reported.

"Wales Traffic officers dealt with it."

--------------------------------------------------------------------

THERE is some traffic on the motorway believed to be caused by a minor accident.

One lane is blocked on the M4 Westbound from J27 B4591 Glasllwch Crescent (Highcross) to J28 A48 (Tredegar Park), causing a traffic build-up.

This is reportedly due to a car hitting the central reservation, although this is not yet confirmed.

Gwent Police have been contacted for information.