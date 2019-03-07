TODAY is World Book Day, and we would love to see how you are celebrating it.

Now in its 22nd year, World Book Day is a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and, most importantly, reading.

The aim of the day is to give every child and young person a book of their own, as 15 million National Book Tokens are sent out for children to redeem one of ten new and exclusive books for free.

Alternatively, they can use the tokens to get £1 off any book or audio book costing over £2.99 at a participating bookshop or book club.

If you are taking part in the World Book Celebrations, send in your pictures to our Camera Club, which can be found on Facebook by searching South Wales Argus Camera Club.

