A MAN has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following a fatal traffic collision in a supermarket car park.

Timothy John Higgins, aged 21, of Wyllie, Caerphilly county borough, was charged with manslaughter over the incident outside Sainsbury's in Pontllanfraith on Monday.

Christopher Gadd, 48, died at the scene.

Mr Higgins was also charged with driving without insurance and driving in breach of licence requirements.

He will next appear at Newport Crown Court on April 4.

Newport Magistrates Court (Picture: Jaggery/Geograph)