ISLWYN MP Chris Evans is encouraging children in his constituency to pick up a new book for World Book Day.

World Book Day is the world’s biggest campaign to provide every child and young person in the country with a book of their own.

All school children will be given a £1 book token today in celebration of world book day. These tokens can be used to receive one of ten designated books for free or can be used to get £1 off any full price book.

Mr Evans said: "I hope World Book Day will be a great opportunity for school children to pick up a new book

"I personally really enjoy reading sports biographies while others might enjoy a mystery novel.

"The brilliant thing about books is there is something for everyone."

For some children World Book Day is the first opportunity they have had to own their own book. In fact, the National Literacy Trust found that one in four children, and one in three for those receiving school meals, ‘bought’ with their first book with their 2016 World Book Day token.

Mr Evans said: "Owning your first book can inspire a love of reading that I think is so valuable as you grow up.

"I hope that for the children who participate in World Book Day this will be a chance to see what the world of books has to offer.

"I also hope that World Book Day encourages more children to use our brilliant local libraries.

"We are so lucky in Islwyn to have lots of brilliant local libraries that we can take advantage of."