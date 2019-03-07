NEWPORT has been included on a special Monopoly board created to highlight the varying cost of childcare in Britain.

The city takes the place usually occupied by Trafalgar Square, with childcare averaging a cost of £6.92 per hour, and joins cities such as Edinburgh, Bristol and Gloucester on the board.

Childcare.co.uk analysed the prices its childminders, babysitters, nannies and day nurseries charge per hour across the UK to find a location’s average price and presented it on a Monopoly board to demonstrate the impact location has on childcare costs.

Westminster is included as the ‘Mayfair’ of childcare costs at £9.69, whereas Stirling is the ‘Old Kent Road’ at £5.07.

Childcare.co.uk is a platform which allows parents to search for and connect with babysitters, childminders, nannies, nurseries, private tutors and schools and allows childcare providers to advertise their services.

Richard Conway, founder of Childcare.co.uk said: “Monopoly is one of the most popular board games in the UK and has clear connotations with price.

“As you make your way along the board, prices become more expensive which is what we wanted to represent with childcare costs.

“It’s clear from our data that location has a huge impact on the price of childcare providers, as it does with so many other things.

“However, price depends on the professional, so it will never be something the industry has a standard pricing structure on, which is why I think it’s useful to see the average of other childcare professionals, especially in certain areas.”

