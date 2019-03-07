A PETITION calling for arrangements around ex-miners' pensions to be overhauled, which has been signed by more than 100,000 people, has been presented to Downing Street.

A group of former miners have been campaigning for three years for the terms of the Mineworkers Pension Scheme, through which surpluses are shared on a 50/50 basis between the Treasury and scheme members, to be reviewed.

The arrangement was agreed in 1994 when British Coal was privatised. At the time it was estimated the scheme would generate a £2 billion surplus over 25 years - but this was dramatically under-estimated, with the Treasury making an estimated £10 billion over the past 20 years, while some scheme members are living on £84 a week.

And campaigners travelled to Downing Street on Thursday to present the petition, which was championed by ex-South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis, who died in January.

Speaking in the Assembly earlier this week Mr Lewis' successor Delyth Jewell hailed the success of the petition.

"Billions of pounds that should have gone to the miners has instead been pocketed by the Treasury, and that's truly appalling," she said. "Some of the miners who are affected by this have been getting by on as little as £84 a week."

Responding, minister for finance and Trefnydd - or leader of the house - Rebecca Evans said: "Welsh Government has also been a long-time supporter of our mineworkers here in Wales, and I know that the first minister has met with the NUM (National Union of Mineworkers) in order to look at the progress that's been made with regards to this particular campaign and to discuss how we can best support the 22,000 people in Wales who are amongst the nearly 140,000 people who are affected by this.

"I know the first minster has also written to the UK Government and to the scheme trustees to ask them to review the scheme and to consider revising the approach to the division of the surpluses that you describe - surpluses of over £2.5 billion, I understand - to agree a new and fairer distribution of those surpluses, and thus improve the pensioners' benefits, and reflect the true level of risk, actually, that's involved in that particular pension scheme.

"We hope that the UK Government will respond to the issues raised in the report and undertake to work with the NUM to deliver a positive outcome for the scheme's dependents."