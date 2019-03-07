A STORE is scrapping reusable bags in a bid to help protect the environment.

Today Lidl announced plans to remove 9p plastic bags from all its stores in Wales by May 1, after seeing them increasingly used as single-use.

During this trial, the supermarket will evaluate how customers respond and the impact on the environment.

CEO of Lidl GB, Christian Härtnagel, said: “We’re proud of our work at Lidl to reduce plastic across our stores, and particularly the steps we have taken over the years to reduce sales of plastic carrier bags.

“After seeing that our 9p reusable bag was increasingly being used as a single use option, we wanted to look at how we could mitigate this pattern. Through this trial, we will be able to fully assess the impact that removing our 9p plastic bags has in helping customers shift to a fully reusable option.”

The discount supermarket, which removed all 5pm bags from sale last year, will now remove the 9p bags from its 54 stores throughout Wales.

The move, which is thought to be the first of its kind by a supermarket in the UK, is expected to prevent the sale of more than 5 million bags and to save more than 150 tonnes of plastic waste each year in Wales, increasing to more than 80 million bags and approximately 2,500 tonnes of plastic waste if extended across Britain.

Since opening the first store in Britain, Lidl has charged for plastic carrier bags. Lidl removed all single-use carrier bags from sale in 2017, followed by all 5p reusable bags in 2018. This resulted in 26 million fewer plastic bags being sold annually.

This forms part of Lidl’s overall commitment to reducing plastic packaging by 20 per cent by 2022, and to making sure 100 per cent of its own-brand packaging is widely recyclable, reusable, refillable or renewable by 2025.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Wales was the first nation in the UK to bring in a charge on single use carrier bags and we are pleased that Lidl has chosen Wales as the location for an initiative which will help inform understanding of consumer behaviour and bag use. We will watch with close interest the effect of Lidl’s innovation and how this will encourage reuse.”

The supermarket will introduce new cotton and jute alternative bags into its range this summer and will still offer customers in Wales its 38p heavy duty bag and 65p.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• Green light for apartment blocks on 'magnet for anti-social behaviour' site

• Petition signed by more than 100,000 over miners' pension handed in to Downing Street