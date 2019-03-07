THE Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced Ryan Jones as their candidate in the Newport West by-election.

The 32-year-old, who lives in the Gear and was brought up in Cwmbran, runs his own construction business, employing 30 people in Newport.

He said one of his key priorities would be to help young people find work.

“It’s an honour to be selected as the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for this Newport West by-election," he said.

“I look forward to opposing our Conservative UK Government, a government that is as incompetent as it is heartless.

"I look forward to opposing Brexit and fighting to keep our place in Europe.

"I look forward to standing up for the liberal values Newport and Wales so desperately need.

"If these values are your values, I urge you to join me."

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds welcomed the news.

“Ryan Jones is a passionate local campaigner and I know he will be a committed champion for Newport and a hardworking Member of Parliament," she said.

“For too long Newport has been let down.

"Let down by a Labour council that has failed to fight poverty, create jobs and bring prosperity to the city.

"Let down by a Conservative UK Government that has imposed Universal Credit and slavishly pursued a devastating hard Brexit. Newport deserves better and the Welsh Liberal Democrats demand better.”

Also running for Newport West MP are Jonathan Clark for Plaid Cymru, June Davies for Renew, Matthew Evans for the Conservatives, Neil Hamilton for Ukip, Ruth Jones for Labour, Richard Suchorzewski for the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party, and Amelia Womack for the Green Party.