Newport-based financial advisers Kymin has been named the best finance company to work for in the UK.

The firm, which has its head office in Bridge Street, Newport, was judged ‘Best Financial Advisers to Work For’ in the Professional Adviser Awards 2019.

Kymin managing director Robin Hall said: “We were very pleased to have been placed in first place in these highly-regarded national awards. We know that Kymin is a great place to work but it is always reassuring to have that opinion underlined independently in this way.

“The award names us as officially the best firm of financial advisers to work for in the UK, 2019

Professional Adviser is an industry publication and this national award recognises outstanding client focus, employee engagement and satisfaction along with employee benefits and policies.

Robin Hall, who is on the board of Newport Now, the business improvement district group for the city centre, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as the best financial adviser firm to work for in the UK.

“It is a great testament to all of the hard work, dedication and sense of pride that we all have in Kymin and the core values we live by.

“The fact that we won this accolade from our own employee responses really highlights the direction our company is going, the family values we have and the sense of taking care of each other.

“We have smart, motivated and inspirational people who genuinely care about each other and the clients they look after and we help each other to achieve success.”

Kymin currently has eight registered financial planners and a support team of seven. Robin said: “We have a varied age range throughout the company with at least one person in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

"Compared to some of our competitors we have some relatively young financial planners with one in their 30s and four in their 40s.”

Robin, a former Kymin client, has been with the firm for 14 years.

Director and financial planner Chris Taylor for 12 years and the office manager Lisa Harry for 16 years.

Robin says this demonstrates that recruiting the right people and keeping members of the team has been key to the success of the company over the years where they build up a good relationship with the clients.

Team building plays an important part in keeping the staff on board and motivated. Robin said: “We have done many things including go-karting, crazy golf, pub quizzes and numerous fund-raising events for Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care, our nominated charity again this year.

“We take at least a day out of the calendar each year for an away trip during the summer months. Last year we took the whole team to Jersey for a long weekend in part to celebrate our 25th birthday.”

He said: “This latest award builds on our commitment to being both the best financial planners and employers that we can be. We are proud that our staff feel their working environment and the culture we have is a good one, as we continue to grow we will always help our team to be the best they can and reward them with great benefits.”