A FOLK duo featuring identical twin brothers is touring.

The Brother Brothers are bringing their heartfelt country sound to many UK destinations, including The Art Shop & Chapel in Abergavenny.

Hailing from Brooklyn, in New York, the brothers draw on the energy and creativity of their town. They use minimal instruments, deep lyrics and harmonies that naturally make their voices seem to blend into one beautiful voice.

Rolling Stone Country said, of the band: “Intimate acoustic folk anchored by butter-smooth close-harmony vocals and minimalist-yet-sophisticated arrangements.”

These up-and-coming musicians have more than one million streams on their single Frankie, from their debut album Some People I Know.

You can check out the album at compassrecords.lnk.to/somepeopleiknowEM

The BrothersBrothers will perform at The Art Shop & Chapel on Thursday March 28 from 7pm.

To RSVP, or to see the full list of tour dates and venues visit thebrotherbrothersmusic.com/#shows