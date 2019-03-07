A SCHOOL in Caerphilly County Borough will host the Welsh Open Cube Championship this weekend, featuring puzzle-solvers from ten different countries.

80 competitors will come together at Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School in Oakdale, Blackwood, to solve variations of the 3D puzzles known popularly as Rubik's Cubes, named after their Hungarian inventor.

Following on from the success of their inaugural event last year, the pupils and staff at the school are anticipating another impressive event this year.

Headteacher Craig George said: "I am delighted that the Welsh Cube Championship is returning the Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School for a second year. There is a real buzz amongst the pupils who are eager to show the skills they have developed.

"It is amazing to see so many pupils around the school solving Rubik's Cubes and developing mathematical understanding in a fun and interesting way."

Rhiw Syr Dafydd primary will have a strong showing in this year's contest. Among the school's representatives are Charlie Meek, Owen Roberts, and William Pugh.

"This my first competition and I am a bit nervous," Charlie said. "However, when I am solving the puzzle I think about nothing else. I am looking forward to showing the other cubers what I can do and to learn some things to speed up my times."

Owen said: "I'm so excited to be taking part in the competition. I'm really looking forward to taking part."

And William added: "This is my second competition. Last year I could only solve one cube, now thanks to the cubing club in school I can solve four different twisty puzzles. I am looking forward to entering more events this year."

They have been supported by teacher Steven Potter, who invited the public to come along and see the competitors' impressive skills for themselves.

"The students are so excited to take part alongside other cubers that are producing world-class solve times. The winner of the traditional cube event solved it in just 6 seconds last year.

"I would encourage all to come along to watch the championships. The blindfolded solving events are particularly mesmerizing."

The Welsh Open Cube Championship will be held at Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School on Saturday, March 9, 9.15am-7.30pm, and Sunday, March 10, 9.05am-6pm.