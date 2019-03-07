NEWPORT council needs to develop a clearer waste strategy for it to improve recycling in the city and meet Welsh Government targets, a watchdog has said.

A follow up review of the council's waste services says Newport has made progress in addressing previous proposals for improvement from the Wales Audit Office but it "still lacks strategic direction to secure sustainable improved outcomes."

The council has since agreed to roll out smaller bins to increase recycling, along with approving work to develop a second waste recycling centre and a introduce new engagement and enforcement team.

But at a scrutiny meeting on Thursday Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi said that although the council has made progress, a wider strategy was still needed.

Councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi

"I do not think that reducing the size of bins is amounting to a strategy," he said.

"I mean that's an action. A strategy is more encompassing than that.

"This is what has been highlighted that has been lacking."

Paul Jones, head of streetscene and city services, said the council has made the "key policy decisions" to help meet recycling targets, while it is developing a more detailed action plan.

The decision to introduce introduce 120 litre wheeled bins, replacing 180 litre ones, will also see a new team set up with the power to issue fines for persistently not complying with recycling rules.

Cllr Chris Evans asked for clarity on how fines would be issued.

"Are we really comfortable with potentially fining somebody, which could lead to court action, for forgetting to recycle an ice cream container for example?" he said

But Roger Jeavons, cabinet member for streetscene, said fines would be a last resort.

"If there is somebody who is persistently not recycling then we will approach them but it is about persistent non recycling rather than individual items," he added.

Before any fine is issued residents will be spoken to and warnings issued by green, amber and red stickers being placed on bins.

The council says the scheme has been successfully implemented elsewhere, and that fines rarely have to be issued.

Cllr Charles Ferris said education on recycling needed to be a key part of the strategy moving forward, and his remarks were echoed by Cllr Graham Berry who stressed that the council needed to work with schools on the issue.

Mr Jones said education is important but that other measures are also needed to meet recycling targets.

"We have come a long way," he added.

"In the last 20 years our recycling rate has gone from five per cent to nearly 60 per cent - that's a staggering increase."