TOUGHER rules to curb antisocial gatherings in Monmouthshire car parks are being considered following years of complaints from residents.

A public space protection order (PSPO) could be put in place at the 41 car parks owned by Monmouthshire County Council.

Intimidating driving, racing and ‘doughnutting’, would be banned, while playing loud music and congregating in groups likely to cause noise or distress would be prohibited between 6pm and 8am Monday to Sunday.

Offenders would be fined £100, though the council say it is not looking to ‘criminalise’ legitimate car park users or groups acting in an orderly manner.

A report says: “This PSPO will have a significant positive impact on the local community as it will prevent any further exposure to antisocial behaviour and its detrimental impact on the quality of life to residents, local businesses and the community.”

The order has been supported by Monmouth MP David Davies and Gwent Police chiefs, while a public consultation drew 54 responses – 48 in favour and six against.

Monmouth MP David Davies has thrown his support behind the proposed PSPO

Several hotspots have been identified in the county including Abergavenny’s Fairfield and Castle Street car parks, with the latter receiving its own PSPO in March 2017.

A ‘noise nuisance diary’ compiled by an Abergavenny resident for both sites had more than 80 entries between May 2018 and January this year.

Abergavenny Town Council has also expressed concern that tackling antisocial behaviour in one car park would result in nuisance moving elsewhere.

Castle Street car park in Abergavenny

In Chepstow, there were 12 incidents of antisocial behaviour reported in the Welsh Street car park between January 1 and June 6, 2018.

Police logs refer to groups of youths in several cars – up to 15 in one instance – playing loud music and racing around in and around midnight.

“Efforts have been made by police to deal with the ongoing problem,” the report says.

“The issues still exist and at present there appears to be a growing number of vehicles and persons attending the car park each evening.”

A decision to approve the order is expected to be made by Councillor Bryan Jones, cabinet member for operations, on March 13.

The PSPO will be in force for three years from that date but will not be activated until the required signage is installed.