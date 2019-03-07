ONE in every 30 children starting school in Wales is severely obese, according to a new report, which also reveals that more than a quarter of four- and five-year-olds here are overweight or obese.

This year's Child Measurement Programme annual report - for 2017/18 - reports that the majority of children aged four-five in Wales are a healthy weight.

But it is the first to present information on severe obesity in children in Wales, and it paints a stark picture, revealing that

* 26.4 per cent of four- and five-year-olds are overweight or obese;

* More than 1,000 four- and five-year-olds (3.3 per cent) were severely obese in 2017/18, up from 2.7 per cent five years ago;

* The proportion of severely obese children is higher in the most disadvantaged areas of Wales, at 3.9 per cent;

* Levels of severe obesity are higher in Wales than in England, where 2.4 per cent of children fall into this category, or in Scotland where the figure is 2.6 per cent.

The figures reveal that 11.6 per cent of four- and five-year-olds in Gwent - the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - are obese.

This is the third lowest of Wales' seven health board areas, and slightly below the 12 per cent all-Wales average.

But the overall figure for Gwent is skewed somewhat by that for Monmouthshire, which has a rate of 8.8 per cent, the second lowest of Wales' 22 council areas.

Three of the remaining four of these in Gwent - Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Caerphilly - are above the all-Wales average, however.

In Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, 12.8 per cent of four- and five-year-olds were recorded as obese - joint ninth highest among Welsh council areas - while in Caerphilly the rate was 12.6 per cent (12th highest).

Newport recorded fourth lowest rate in Wales, at 10.5 per cent.

That remains slightly above one-in-10 however, and evidence suggests that obesity even at such a tender age is difficult to reverse.

A study in England suggests that more than half of severely obese children will remain so at ages nine-10.

“This report highlights that currently in Wales, children do not have the same opportunities, with rates of obesity much higher in areas of greater social and economic disadvantage," said Lucy O’Loughlin, consultant in public health for Public Health Wales.

“Childhood obesity levels in Wales are not improving, and it is very worrying that children as young as four years old are falling into the category of being severely obese. We know that once children are obese, they are at risk of getting even more obese as they get older."