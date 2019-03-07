A 17-YEAR-OLD girl walking home from school towards Maesycwmmer was approached by a car whose driver repeatedly tried to ask her questions, and offered her a lift, say police.

The incident happened at around noon on Wednesday.

The girl, from the Ystrad Mynach area, was taking a route that included Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys.

“During the walk home, it was reported that a car approached the girl and the driver made several attempts to ask questions and offer a lift," said Inspector Steve Drayton of Gwent Police.

"When the girl repeatedly refused, the driver drove off in the direction of Maesycwmmer.

"The car is described as blue and metallic, with a male driver described as white, balding, with shaved short greying hair, and clean shaven.

“Officers are treating this as an isolated, suspicious incident and asking anyone with any information to please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 1900081728.

"You can also Direct Message Gwent Police to our Facebook or Twitter Page.”