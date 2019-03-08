A NEWPORT drug dealer who was caught with more than 7kg of amphetamine has been jailed.

David John Griffiths, aged 47, admitted possessing a controlled drug of class B with intent to supply.

The defendant, of Ladyhill Green, Alway, Newport, was sent to prison for 20 months at Swansea Crown Court by Judge Patrick Curran QC.

It was heard in mitigation that Griffiths had pleaded guilty.

Outside the court, PC Joshua Gale, the officer in the case for Gwent Police, said: “Griffiths was convicted of possession with intent to supply over 7kg of amphetamine.

“This was due to joint work between our Area Support Unit and the East Priority Tasking Team.

“We will continue to jointly disrupt the drug trade within Newport and prevent these drugs from reaching the streets.”