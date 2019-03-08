CHILDREN around Gwent dressed up as their favourite literary characters to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday.

Now in its 22nd year, World Book Day is a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and, most importantly, reading.

The aim of the day is to give every child and young person a book of their own, as 15 million National Book Tokens are sent out for children to redeem one of ten new and exclusive books for free.

Alternatively, they can use the tokens to get £1 off any book or audio book costing over £2.99 at a participating bookshop or book club.

Pupils were encouraged to go to school dressed as their favourite book characters, and we asked you to share how you and your children were celebrating the day.

Catherine Mayo submitted this picture of her 10-year-old son Jay, who attends Ysgol Gwmraeg y Ffin in Caldicot, dressed as

"a boy in a dress" by David Walliams.

Teresa Sillett submitted this picture of her son Tommie-Mel dressed as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man seemed to be a popular choice, as Cheryl Goddard's five-year-old son Ieuan also dressed as the superhero.

