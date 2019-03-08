PERIOD equality is such an important issue, no women should ever have to worry about being able to access sanitary products.

But we know that this is sometimes the reality.

The Welsh Government has already committed more than £1 million to tackle period equality in our schools and this week announced that free sanitary products will be available to all women in Welsh hospitals.

Currently the provision of sanitary products for hospital inpatients varies across Wales as each health board has their own policy.

Patients should expect to receive the best possible care in comfort and dignity, so it is excellent news that this policy will be implemented as soon as possible.

It is clearly unacceptable for anyone not to be able to access essential period products because they can’t afford them. That is why it is important that we continue to address this issue.

I am delighted that today, March 8, a Blaenau Gwent Period Equality Initiative will be launched at Llanhilleth Institute.

The initiative will look at ways to make it easier for women across Blaenau Gwent to access free sanitary products.

As part of the initiative I am leading a sanitary product collection campaign, gathering donations to give to local foodbanks, who in turn can provide them to women in need.

So if you are able, I would be grateful, if you could donate to the collection.

Donations can be dropped to my office at 23, Beaufort Street, Brynmawr, NP23 4AQ or call 01495 311160 to arrange for us to collect them.

On another note, the Welsh Government recently consulted on school uniforms.

Whilst I believe that school uniform is important as it provides an identity and ensures that all pupils, regardless of background, look the same, I also believe that it must be affordable.

It is an issue that I have campaigned on for many years. When I speak to parents across Blaenau Gwent they tell me that they want a school uniform that is accessible, suitable for the weather and most importantly affordable.

I would very much like to see a standard range of uniform and a standard range of colours which parents can buy at a reasonable price.

In response to the consultation I told the education minister that I believe one of the priorities following the consultation should be fair, affordable, school uniform for all.