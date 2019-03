Have you seen this man?

Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find 28-year-old Jake Jeffries from Monmouth.

They would like to speak to Jake in relation to an alleged public order offence committed in October last year.

If you see him, or know where he is, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 1800391396. Alternatively, send them a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.2/02/2019