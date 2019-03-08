JAILED British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is to be given "diplomatic protection", foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

Charity worker Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose sister-in-law is a GP is Cwmbran, was arrested at Tehran airport April 2016 while returning home to London with her then-22-month-old daughter Gabriella, and was later jailed for five years on charges of spying - charges she has denied.

And now Mr Hunt has announced he has invoked the rarely-used diplomatic device, which elevates the dispute over her detention to a formal state-to-state issue.

READ MORE:

Jailed mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in prison hunger strike

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe turns 40 in jail in Iran

Treatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe branded 'inhumane' by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds

Although the foreign secretary has acknowledged the move was unlikely to be a "magic wand" that secures her immediate release, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard welcomed the news.

"It is a very clear statement and so hopefully the Iranian authorities will realise this has gone on too long," he said. "They cannot play games like this with ordinary people's lives."

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Ratcliffe said: "Probably the first things are to get a doctor in, then we've talked about doing stuff at the UN, then maybe summoning the ambassador.

"You can't jump straight into legal action, there are a whole series of things that legally you need to do first before you are entitled to, and that's months away. Hopefully we are not months away from a solution."

Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mr Ratcliffe said it would now be more difficult for Iran to turn down UK requests for visits to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe in prison to check her health.

"I last spoke to her on Wednesday and obviously I knew that the foreign secretary had asked did we still want diplomatic protection, so she was a bit more upbeat than she'd been before," he said.

"A couple of months ago she went on hunger strike because she wasn't getting any treatment, and was promised it but it didn't happen, so she got very low again recently. I'm sure this will give her a big lift."

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds welcomed the news. Writing on Twitter, he applauded Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq for her "tireless work" on the issue and said: "Pleased to hear this. Now Nazanin must come home."

Nick Thomas-Symonds

In reaching his decision, Mr Hunt said he had taken into account Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's "unacceptable treatment" by Iran since she was detained in 2016, including the denial of medical treatment and the lack of due process in the proceedings against her.

The foreign secretary said Tehran's actions had been "totally wrong" and that no state was entitled to use innocent individuals as "pawns for diplomatic leverage".

"This represents formal recognition by the British Government that her treatment fails to meet Iran's obligations under international law and elevates it to a formal state-to-state issue," he said in a statement.

"My decision is an important diplomatic step which signals to Tehran that its behaviour is totally wrong.

"It is unlikely to be a magic wand that leads to an overnight result. But it demonstrates to the whole world that Nazanin is innocent and the UK will not stand by when one of its citizens is treated so unjustly.

"I know there are many in Iran who understand the unjustness of this situation. No government should use innocent individuals as pawns for diplomatic leverage so I call on Iran to release this innocent woman so she can be reunited with her family."

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Victora Jones/PA Wire

Diplomatic protection is a mechanism in international law through which a state may seek reparation for injury to one of its nationals from an "internationally wrongful act" by another state.

Effectively it represents the right of states to raise the treatment of their nationals by other states and to call on them to account for their actions on the international stage.

It is distinct from diplomatic immunity which covers the status of accredited diplomats.

While it does not automatically dictate any particular course of action, the Foreign Office has indicated it will take the steps it believes are most likely to secure the goal of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release.

Mr Ratcliffe has previously said his wife was told by judges in court that her case related to an unpaid £400 million debt the UK owes to Iran in relation to purchase of tanks in the 1970s.

In January, she went on hunger strike for three days saying the Iranian prison authorities had refused her treatment for a series of medical conditions including lumps in her breasts, severe neck pain, and numbness in her arms and legs.