A MAN made his first appearance in the crown court after being charged with manslaughter following an incident at a Gwent supermarket car park.

Timothy Higgins, aged 21, of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, is accused of killing 48-year-old farmer Christopher Gadd.

He is alleged to have committed manslaughter at the Sainsbury's supermarket in Pontllanfraith on March 4.

Higgins is also charged with driving a Land Rover Freelander without a licence and with no insurance on the same date.

The bespectacled defendant appeared before Cardiff Crown Court wearing a grey jogging top and bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality.

The prosecutor was Rachel Knight and Higgins was represented by his barrister David Leathley.

Judge Neil Bidder QC set a plea and trial preparation hearing date of April 29.

Higgins was remanded in custody.