IT WAS with pleasure, that on leaving the shelter of Peterstone church I encountered Mr Rees, who scorning the bitter north-east wind, invited me to accompany him to the sea wall.

“I had hoped,” I protested, “that you and I would sit over a cosy fire while you talked to me of Peterstone,”

“What is the use of that?” he asked. “I want you to see the things I talk about.”

I begged him to don an overcoat and muffler, but he refused, saying that he was of a tough breed. God bless him! He was tough in truth, this Harry Rees of Peterstone. As a boy he spoke no English, and now he speaks no Welsh, yet the old Welsh names survive in and around Llanbedr Gwynllwg (Peterstone).

They are all colour names, like Heol Las (blue lane), Bryn Glas (blue bank), Ty-Gwyn (white house), Ty-coch (red house), Ty-glas (blue house); the long reen is Rhosog Fawr (The great stream of the marsh), and the Horsecroft Reen and Broadway Reen join to form Gout Fawr (The great reen exit).

Mr Rees pronounced ‘gout’ as ‘gut’, which tempted me to connect it with the local term for a tail, but I am sure that, just as ‘don’ is ‘do on,’ and ‘doff’ is ‘do off,’ so ‘gout’ is ‘go out.’

“In this field to the east of the church,” said Mr Rees, “are the ruins of a monastic building, and beyond that field my father as a young man helped to demolish a great wall 90-foot long, nine foot wide and nine foot deep. Was that the end-quay of a canal leading from the sea?”

It is certain that sea-trade took place between Peterstone and Bristol. It is also worthy of note that a cottage to the west of the church is called ‘Anchorage,’ traditionally the terminus of a canal, but that is I fear, scant evidence.

As we walked seawards I asked Mr Rees why such a large church should be found in so small a village. His answer was certainly surprising.

“The sea wall ahead of us – at least the clay wall – was raised by Nicholas Chapman, who lies in the church. I believe that in the old days the parish extended to another wall now far over the mud flats.

“Over there,” pointing to the south east, “I came across a cemetery with about 25 graves, the bones still lying in the clay holes.”

We walked eastwards on the sea wall. I asked him how they shopped in Peterstone 70 years ago. He chuckled: “You with your cars, don’t know what shopping can be.

“Many’s the time I’ve walked to Marshfield for a ha’porth of barm for baking, and to Castleton for a loaf. And the post came only once a week. All the letters were left at the Six Bells, and each family collected its own post.”

Still beating to the windward we came to a little bay.

“Now you can see the cut stones,” exclaimed Harry, “and here, I believe, was the entrance to the canal, if such a canal existed.”

This was what was left of the small port of Peterstone. Into the bay empties Gout Fawr, and the wall on the right is still called the New Quay. The wall along which we walked is Peterstone Great Wharf. It was fascinating to imagine the little ships sailing from this little bay to the world-famous port of Bristol with their cattle and farm produce, but I imagine that the tiny harbour offered meagre shelter in the winter gales.

I parked my car near the Fox and Hounds in pretty St Mellons, crossed the road, and immediately left this mad century to find the homes and church of a more gracious age. Around cobbled courts the pretty cottages gathered, each bearing it own characteristics of form and decoration. The people who live in these cottages are serene and good-tempered, pleasant to the stranger, and happy in their surroundings.

The vicar was busy mowing his lawn but with no hesitation he left this job half-finished, and devoted the next hour to a stranger. He had come to St Mellons from the three-fold parishes of Llanarth, Bryngwyn, and Llansantffraed to find his new church sadly in need of repair. Already the essential repairs are well in hand.

