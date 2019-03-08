A CYCLING cannabis dealer who was caught in the act selling drugs by plain clothes police officers has been jailed.

Kade Reynolds, aged 25, of Somerton Park, Newport, was spotted trafficking on his bike on the city’s Maesglas Road last summer.

READ MORE: Newport drug dealer jailed over 7kg amphetamine stash

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug of Class B with intent to supply.

Speaking outside the court, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “On 16th August, 2018, Reynolds was seen riding a bicycle at about 12.30pm in Maesglas Road, before approaching a parked car and dealing cannabis to the unknown motorist.

“This was witnessed by several plain clothes police officers in an unmarked police car, who were parked up nearby.

READ MORE: Man appears in court accused of manslaughter after supermarket car park death

“Reynolds was stopped and detained at the scene, where he was in possession of several other bags of cannabis and a quantity of cash, as well as a mobile phone used for drug dealing.”

It was said in mitigation that the defendant had pleaded guilty.

Judge Daniel Williams jailed Reynolds at Newport Crown Court for 15 months.