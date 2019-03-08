NATASHA Le-Sauteur may only be 17 but has shown she is already well on the way to becoming a standout gymnastics coach.

The Valleys Gymnastics Academy teen’s CV keeps getting more and more impressive, despite the fact the youngster hasn’t been coaching all that long.

While still competing, Le-Sauteur is a qualified coach who is earning rave reviews from those she teaches and their grateful parents.

As such, Le-Sauteur has been nominated for Junior Coach of the Year in the South Wales Argus Sports Awards, which take place at Chepstow Racecourse on Wednesday, May 22.

“Natasha is a very hard-working coach who always encourages my daughter to bring her to the level she is now,” said nominator Carley Hooper.

“Over the last year, Natasha has taken my daughter’s frame of mind from ‘I can’t do it’ to ‘I haven’t done it before but will try it’ – my daughter is inspired by Natasha.

“Natasha has grown from being a gymnast herself to a fantastic coach, mentor and inspiration to all the gymnasts around her and is a very approachable young lady.”

Lisa Roynon-Griffiths, who also nominated her, added: “Natasha is young herself, but she has the patience of a saint. My daughter is six and trains with seven other six and seven year olds.

“Natasha encourages them to learn and do their very best, she drives them to achieve a high standard.

“She gives regular feedback to parents to hear how their child is developing.

“I think she is a brilliant role model to my daughter.

“Natasha competes within her own gymnastic team and it’s great for my daughter to see how good she is and maybe one day grow up as fabulous as Tash.”

