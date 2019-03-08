THE weekend is here at last and there’s plenty of fun to be had. Here is a delicious sample of some of the tasty treats in store for Gwent...

Tonight the Dime Notes will swing into Monmouth’s Savoy Theare at 7.30pm, performing blues music drenched in 1920’s New Orleans jazz.

This small band have been described as “inspired” by the Sunday Times Tickets are £15 or £12.50 for under 16s and Friends of the Savoy.

Book tickets at monmouth-savoy.co.uk/theatre or call 01600 772467.

READ MORE: Savoy Theatre to feature live acts and entertainment throughout March

If country music is more your thing, don’t miss out on a live performance by Miki Peters this evening.

This stunning country singer is performing at Pen & Wig in Newport from 8pm.

If today doesn’t suit you, you can check her out at Baneswell Social Club on this Sunday, again from 8pm.

Tickets are a bargain £5. For more details call Tex on 07823 496543.

(Picture: Lidia Crisafulli)

Tomorrow, a unique show combining spoken word, theatre and live art will be at Chepstow Drill Hall.

Presented by Jo Fong and Sonia Hughes, Neither Here Nor There is a series of thought-provoking conversations on the world around us – it is intimate, yet funny.

It will be at 4pm and 7pm. Tickets are £12 or £10 concessions. You can call 01291 628552 or visit bit.ly/NHNTChepstow

READ MORE: Neither Here Not There at Chepstow Drill Hall

Tomorrow night, Hear We Stand will be at Dolman Theatre, Newport, in association with the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Presented by Sugar Free Theatre, this delightful concert will start at 7.15pm and be signed by a A BSL Interpreter.

The audience will be treated to renditions of songs from hit musicals including Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman.

Tickets are £12.50 and available at dolmantheatre.co.uk or call 01633 263670.

READ MORE: Young parents from Monmouthshire will have to pay £6,000 to learn how to communicate with deaf daughter

(Picture: Emma Stinton)

Looking for something a little less loud? St Woolos Cathedral, on Stow Hill in Newport, is hosting a coffee morning and bargain hunt this Saturday.

All are welcome between 10.30am and 12.30pm to browse through goods and potentially bring home a cake.

There’s no need to pre-book for this, just turn up on the day.

If Newport is a bit far for you, but you want to get some Saturday shopping done why not check out the craft fair at Abergavenny Market Hall?

This will be tomorrow, from 9am to 5pm, and give guests the opportunity to find unique and unusual goods.

This will run alongside the general market.

No need to book, but if you need more information call 01873 735811.

The Great Welsh Cake Off is returning this Sunday, with a special guest.

This annual event is on its fifth year and in aid of the charity Action for Children Fostering Wales.

Malpas-based Great British Bake Off runner-up, Jon Jenkins, will be part of the proceedings taking place between 11am and 1pm.

This cake competition will have head chef at Holiday Inn, Martin Hood, and chef and owner of Cardiff’s The Corner restaurant, Ross Williams, on the judging panel.

Entry is free, but places are limited, so if you would like to enter a cake then please register by calling Action for Children on 01633 270422 or by sending an e-mail to fostering.wales@ actionforchildren.org.uk

READ MORE: Special guest part of Great Welsh Bake Off in aid of Action for Children

Have you got an event you want featured in our Entertainment section? Get in touch! E-mail leah.powell@newsqeust.co.uk or call 01633 777153.