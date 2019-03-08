A CHARITY is planning to open a new day centre for adults with learning disabilities at a former school in Chepstow.

Chepstow and District Mencap Society have submitted plans to create a new day centre at the Old Board School in Bridge Street with Monmouthshire council.

The Victorian building, constructed in 1878, has laid empty for several years since it was last used for a commercial enterprise.

Mencap purchased the building in 2013, after it was sold by Monmouthshire County Council, with plans to turn it into a hub for people with learning difficulties.

Under the plans, the centre could serve up to 40 people, supported by up to 10 staff, opening from 8am to 6pm on weekdays.

Mencap also seek to offer the main assembly area of the building for community uses.

Some of the outbuildings would be demolished to make way for a new single storey extension to provide new kitchen and toilet facilities.

The main building will be divided into several different areas to allow for different activities to take place at the same time.

Work to retain and improve the current building will also be undertaken.

It will include a dining area for up to 50 people to eat, a kitchen and 'changing space.'

The changing space could also be used by people who need assistance with personal care and are "not adequately served" by public toilets in the area.

Chepstow Mencap is currently fundraising towards the project, hoped to be completed by February next year.

A statement on the charity's website says it hopes for the building to become "a vibrant, fully accessible hub for ourselves and the community."

"We want to create an inspiring, friendly and stimulating environment that will be suitable for hosting a plethora of activities and workshops," the charity says.

It says the building is "perfect for those with poor mobility" as it is on one level.

Anyone who would like to help fundraise towards the refurbishment can call Mencap on 01291 623216.