THE Social Democratic Party has announced its candidate for the Newport West by-election.

Ian McLean was announced as the party's candidate by leader William Clouston today.

The SDP has selected former Magistrate and School Governor Ian McLean as its candidate to fight the Newport West By Election. We look forward to a strong campaign based on the SDP's policies of leaving the EU, a Council House building programme and a controlled end to austerity. pic.twitter.com/zucGwRROvm — William Clouston SDP (@WilliamClouston) March 8, 2019

This takes the total number of candidates running in the by-election, to be held on Thursday, April 4, to nine.

Also running for Newport West:

Nominations close today, March 8.